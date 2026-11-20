House Democrats probe NVIDIA for influencing megaspeed federal investigation
US lawmakers are looking into whether NVIDIA tried to influence a federal investigation into Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center operator under investigation over suspected illegal diversion of advanced chips to China.
The concern? NVIDIA's connections with the Trump administration might have affected how the case was handled.
Now, House Democrats want answers from the Commerce Department about NVIDIA's communications with investigators.
NVIDIA defends cooperation, security concerns linger
NVIDIA says it's been open with officials and just sharing information and asking for guidance when needed.
The Commerce Department also insists it's serious about enforcing export controls.
Meanwhile, Megaspeed claims it has stuck to US laws, but national security worries over chip diversion remain front and center as this inquiry unfolds.