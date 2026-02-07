House Democrats say Trump's crypto dealings were shady

Controversial pardons and big investments raise eyebrows

Democrats say the Trump administration let crypto insiders off easy and point to big investors like Justin Sun holding TRUMP coins.

There's also controversy over Trump pardoning the ex-Binance CEO but not Bitcoin devs, plus a $500 million investment from UAE royalty into a pro-Trump financial firm.

The Trump family reportedly made $1.4 billion from crypto deals, with Senator Elizabeth Warren calling one UAE deal an obvious "bribe."

All this is fueling debate about ethics and influence in politics—especially with crypto money playing a bigger role in upcoming elections.