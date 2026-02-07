House Democrats say Trump's crypto dealings were shady
Trump's TRUMP memecoin has crashed 95% since January 2025, and Melania's MELANIA coin isn't doing much better—now down 99% from its all-time high.
Now, House Democrats are spotlighting these losses as evidence of what they see as shady crypto dealings during Trump's time in office.
Controversial pardons and big investments raise eyebrows
Democrats say the Trump administration let crypto insiders off easy and point to big investors like Justin Sun holding TRUMP coins.
There's also controversy over Trump pardoning the ex-Binance CEO but not Bitcoin devs, plus a $500 million investment from UAE royalty into a pro-Trump financial firm.
The Trump family reportedly made $1.4 billion from crypto deals, with Senator Elizabeth Warren calling one UAE deal an obvious "bribe."
All this is fueling debate about ethics and influence in politics—especially with crypto money playing a bigger role in upcoming elections.