House Republicans ask NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang explain China ties
Top US House Republicans Brian Mast, John Moolenaar, and Eric Crawford have asked NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang to explain his alleged ties with a Chinese businesswoman.
They sent him a letter on November 4, requesting he appear for a briefing on November 18 to talk about possible national security concerns.
Alice Huang named in Megaspeed reports
This all started after reports surfaced that Megaspeed, a company buying AI chips from NVIDIA, may have helped China get access to restricted technology.
The focus is on Alice Huang, a former executive of the Singapore-based company Megaspeed named in those reports.
NVIDIA says its CEO only shares general business information in meetings and never shares sensitive data.
The company also stressed it follows all US government rules and takes security seriously.