Housecaller brings AI-powered home services to India
Housecaller, a new tech startup led by Satyendra Tiwari, just launched its AI-driven platform in Noida and Bangalore.
The app connects you with trusted service pros—think home repairs or beauty treatments—right when you need them.
It's designed for busy folks who want quality help without the hassle.
How it works and what's next
Housecaller uses AI to match your needs with the right professional, offers real-time tracking so you know what's happening, and lets you pay securely online.
Reviews are verified for extra peace of mind.
For now, they're focusing on household tasks and beauty/wellness services, but plan to expand into health & wellness and professional services over time.
Expansion plans & brand vibe
The team is aiming for a pan-India rollout—starting with big cities but eyeing smaller towns too.
Their motto? "We don't rush, we get it right."
With Tiwari's 15+ years of leadership experience, they're betting on quality over shortcuts.