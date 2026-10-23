Houthi attacks on Saudi targets push oil to $113 barrel
Business
Oil prices just crossed $113 a barrel after fresh Houthi attacks on Saudi targets.
The jump is also fueled by worries over possible supply disruptions in the Middle East and Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy assets.
All this has markets on edge, since higher oil prices can eventually mean pricier fuel and goods back home.
Persian Gulf oil supply recovering
US WTI crude also climbed, nearing $99 a barrel after similar attacks and some uncertain comments from President Trump about Iran.
Even though futures are up, actual physical oil supply is starting to recover in the Persian Gulf, but experts say risks remain and prices could stay unpredictable for a while.