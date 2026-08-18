Houthi naval blockade threatens India's $136.54 billion EU trade
Tensions in the Red Sea are making life tough for global shipping, and India's trade is feeling the heat.
After Houthi rebels in Yemen ramped up attacks and set a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in July, there's growing worry about delays and disruptions to India's $136.54 billion goods trade with the European Union (EU).
Bab el-Mandeb closure threatens Indian exporters
If things get worse, like Iran signaling to its Houthi allies that the Bab el-Mandeb could be closed if the US escalated its attacks on Iran, ships will have to take much longer (and pricier) routes.
That means higher costs, slower deliveries, and more headaches for Indian exporters, especially those dealing in pharma, auto parts, and even agriculture.
If these blockades drag on, it could put real financial pressure on businesses that already operate on thin margins.