Houthi naval blockade threatens India's $136.54 billion EU trade

If things get worse, like Iran signaling to its Houthi allies that the Bab el-Mandeb could be closed if the US escalated its attacks on Iran, ships will have to take much longer (and pricier) routes.

That means higher costs, slower deliveries, and more headaches for Indian exporters, especially those dealing in pharma, auto parts, and even agriculture.

If these blockades drag on, it could put real financial pressure on businesses that already operate on thin margins.