How AI is speeding up drug development for Glenmark, Sun Pharma Business Feb 17, 2026

Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi says artificial intelligence (AI) could help compress timelines within a roughly 18-month window for late-stage patient recruitment and regulatory filings, while Glenmark has spoken more generally about compressing timelines—particularly for small-molecule work and analysis of Phase III data.

Both companies are exploring AI for things like finding the right patients for trials, analyzing results, and speeding up paperwork—right as global pharma spending on AI is set to more than double by 2034.