How AI is transforming your favorite investment platforms

Platforms like Groww, Upstox, and INDmoney are leaning into AI to make investing smarter and more user-friendly. From personalizing your portfolio to rolling out new features faster, these companies are using tech to help you get more from your money—without needing a massive team behind the scenes.

Groww, Upstox, and INDmoney are all-in on AI Groww now markets AI-enabled products, including an "AI investing assistant," and says AI is "baked in throughout."

Upstox's Pro platform brings advanced charting and custom filters.

INDmoney taps into AI for things like instant portfolio summaries and timely risk alerts.

From faster onboarding to real-time support, AI is everywhere With help from AI, Groww has launched seven new products—including bonds and wealth management—much quicker than before.

Upstox's CTO Shrini Viswanath puts it simply: "The AI capabilities have accelerated feature rollouts, reduced manual intervention, and improved engineering productivity through automation and contextual tooling."

INDmoney also uses AI for smoother onboarding and real-time support.