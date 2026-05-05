How Amazon's latest move triggered a global logistics stock selloff

Market impact

Forward Air Corp. stock dropped 24%

Delhivery's shares had been on a six-day winning streak before the recent fall. The stock is among the top losers on the Nifty 500 index. Alongisde FedEx and UPS, GXO Logistics shares fell 18%, while Forward Air Corp. stock dropped 24%. Big names such as Proctor & Gamble, and 3M have already signed up for Amazon's service.