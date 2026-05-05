How Amazon's latest move triggered a global logistics stock selloff
What's the story
Amazon announced a new suite of logistics services, sending shockwaves through the industry. The company's Supply Chain Services (ASCS) gives businesses access to its entire range of freight and distribution services, including air and ocean freight, trucking, and last-mile delivery. The announcement has rattled logistics stocks with FedEx shares dropping 9%, UPS falling over 10%, and Delhivery plunging 4%.
Market impact
Forward Air Corp. stock dropped 24%
Delhivery's shares had been on a six-day winning streak before the recent fall. The stock is among the top losers on the Nifty 500 index. Alongisde FedEx and UPS, GXO Logistics shares fell 18%, while Forward Air Corp. stock dropped 24%. Big names such as Proctor & Gamble, and 3M have already signed up for Amazon's service.