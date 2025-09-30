How BSNL could ace the satellite spectrum race Business Sep 30, 2025

India is about to open up commercial satellite spectrum for private players like Starlink and Jio Satellite, but BSNL has a real advantage.

Thanks to its existing satcom services and much lower regulatory fees—just 1% of adjusted gross revenue versus the 4% likely for private companies—BSNL is in a strong position, especially since it already serves strategic and government users.