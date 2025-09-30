How BSNL could ace the satellite spectrum race
India is about to open up commercial satellite spectrum for private players like Starlink and Jio Satellite, but BSNL has a real advantage.
Thanks to its existing satcom services and much lower regulatory fees—just 1% of adjusted gross revenue versus the 4% likely for private companies—BSNL is in a strong position, especially since it already serves strategic and government users.
BSNL's satellite messaging demo
Last year, BSNL teamed up with US-based Viasat to demo India's first two-way direct-to-device messaging using geostationary satellites.
The cool part? Regular smartphones can connect straight to satellites using commercial smartphones enabled for NTN connectivity, following global standards (3GPP Release 17).
This could be a game-changer for people in remote areas where mobile networks just don't reach. Starlink is working on something similar too.
What's next for BSNL?
Right now, BSNL operates under a special GSPS license while waiting for the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to finalize how spectrum will be priced and shared with private firms.
The details here will shape how—and how much—BSNL can expand its direct-to-device services commercially.
For now, everyone's watching as DoT works out the numbers.