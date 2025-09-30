US gold reserves worth $1tn for 1st time ever

Gold's current value vs. official price

Gold is having a moment because global tensions and worries about government spending have investors looking for safe bets.

If the US updated its official numbers to match today's prices, it could unlock about $990 billion—enough to cover nearly half of this year's massive federal deficit.

Still, actually revaluing that gold isn't likely anytime soon; it would be a huge policy shift and the US setup is more complicated than in places like Germany or Italy.