US gold reserves worth $1tn for 1st time ever
For the first time ever, the US Treasury's stash of gold is now worth over $1 trillion, thanks to gold prices jumping 45% this year and topping $3,824 per ounce.
Oddly enough, on paper these reserves are still listed at just $11 billion—a number set way back in 1973.
Gold's current value vs. official price
Gold is having a moment because global tensions and worries about government spending have investors looking for safe bets.
If the US updated its official numbers to match today's prices, it could unlock about $990 billion—enough to cover nearly half of this year's massive federal deficit.
Still, actually revaluing that gold isn't likely anytime soon; it would be a huge policy shift and the US setup is more complicated than in places like Germany or Italy.
Why gold is shining bright now
It all comes down to uncertainty.
Trade disputes, geopolitical risks, and concerns over how the US will fund itself are driving people toward gold as a safety net—pushing its value sky-high.