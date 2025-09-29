Recur Club raises $50 million to accelerate growth
Recur Club, a fintech startup operating in alternative lending, just raised $50 million—$8 million in equity and $42 million in debt.
This fresh funding is set to support their growth and expansion plans, helping them reach more businesses across India.
After a massive 120% jump last year, they're aiming for an ambitious ₹10,000 crore annual run rate within two years.
Fresh funding to boost lender partnerships
Most of the debt will go into strategic partnerships with lenders, while the equity will fuel new debt products and marketplace growth.
They've also rolled out a ₹150 crore fund for D2C startups (with most of it already invested) and are eyeing sectors like manufacturing, solar, pharma, and agriculture next.
Their AI Credit Analyst tool speeds up loan decisions to just 48 hours by tapping into regulatory data—making borrowing quicker for everyone involved.