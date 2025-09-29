Recur Club raises $50 million to accelerate growth

Fresh funding to boost lender partnerships

Most of the debt will go into strategic partnerships with lenders, while the equity will fuel new debt products and marketplace growth.

They've also rolled out a ₹150 crore fund for D2C startups (with most of it already invested) and are eyeing sectors like manufacturing, solar, pharma, and agriculture next.

Their AI Credit Analyst tool speeds up loan decisions to just 48 hours by tapping into regulatory data—making borrowing quicker for everyone involved.