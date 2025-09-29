TCS layoffs: 'Fluidity list' used for layoffs, employees pressured to resign
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's top IT employer, is letting go of 12,000 employees—about 2% of its massive workforce—in fiscal year 2026.
Most affected are mid- and senior-level staff.
CEO K Krithivasan said the layoffs are due to skill mismatches and challenges in finding new roles for impacted employees.
Tension inside TCS
The news has created tension inside TCS, with some staff getting sudden notices and feeling pressured to resign.
Reports mention a "fluidity list" used for layoffs that doesn't always consider skills or performance, leaving long-time employees especially anxious.
IT unions protest
IT unions have protested the move, saying severance packages are lacking and calling out what they see as harsh treatment.
TCS insists these changes are part of becoming "future-ready and agile" during its transformation—even though it's known for steady jobs in India's tech world.
Despite upheaval, TCS reports strong Q2 FY25 net profit
Despite all this upheaval, TCS posted a strong Q2 FY25 net profit: up 12% at ₹11,342 crore.