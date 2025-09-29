TCS layoffs: 'Fluidity list' used for layoffs, employees pressured to resign

The news has created tension inside TCS, with some staff getting sudden notices and feeling pressured to resign. Reports mention a "fluidity list" used for layoffs that doesn't always consider skills or performance, leaving long-time employees especially anxious.

IT unions protest

IT unions have protested the move, saying severance packages are lacking and calling out what they see as harsh treatment.

TCS insists these changes are part of becoming "future-ready and agile" during its transformation—even though it's known for steady jobs in India's tech world.