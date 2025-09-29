Next Article
US Labor Department warns: Economic reports halt if government shuts down
Business
Heads up: The US Labor Department says it will stop releasing major economic reports—like September's jobs numbers—if the government shuts down this week.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics will hit pause on all data releases, which means policymakers and investors could be left in the dark about what's really happening in the economy.
Why this matters
Without these updates, it'll be tough to track things like job growth, inflation, or interest rates—especially since the September jobs report is a big deal for decisions at places like the Federal Reserve.
This all comes down to Congress racing against a Tuesday midnight deadline to pass a funding bill; if they can't agree, non-essential government work (including these reports) goes on hold.