Tata Capital's ₹15,512cr IPO to open on October 6 Business Sep 29, 2025

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of Tata Group, is set to launch its IPO on October 6, aiming to raise ₹15,512 crore with shares priced between ₹310 and ₹326.

This is India's fourth-largest IPO so far.

The offer includes a fresh issue of 21 crore shares (₹6,846 crore) and an offer-for-sale of 26.58 crore shares by Tata Sons and IFC.