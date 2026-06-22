₹4,225cr+ in penalties: How CCI is transforming businesses in India

Enforcement surge

Penalties show a significant jump

The CCI's enforcement actions have seen a massive increase over the years. From just ₹1.34 crore in FY21, penalties imposed by the watchdog skyrocketed to over ₹1,335 crore in FY22 and then to a record ₹2,672 crore in FY23. The spike was fueled by high-profile cases involving technology platforms and online businesses. This trend underscores that competition law violations can now lead to severe financial and reputational repercussions for companies.