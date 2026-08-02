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Home / News / Business News / Petrol would cost ₹125/l in Delhi sans ethanol blending: Centre
Petrol would cost ₹125/l in Delhi sans ethanol blending: Centre
Ethanol blending has helped stabilize fuel costs

Petrol would cost ₹125/l in Delhi sans ethanol blending: Centre

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 02, 2026
01:56 pm
What's the story

The Indian government has claimed that petrol prices would have hit ₹125 per liter in Delhi if ethanol blending wasn't used during the recent spike in global crude oil prices. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) made this statement, highlighting the role of domestically produced ethanol in stabilizing fuel costs amid global market fluctuations.

Consumer protection

MoPNG highlights benefits of ethanol blending

The MoPNG emphasized that the real value of ethanol blending lies in safeguarding Indian consumers from extreme fluctuations in global oil markets.

The ministry stressed that it's not just about making fuel cheaper every day, but about strengthening India's energy security and keeping more of its fuel bill within the Indian economy rather than sending it overseas.

Energy security

Ethanol blending as energy insurance

The MoPNG described the ethanol blending program as an insurance policy against global oil shocks, and not a day-to-day price competition.

The ministry also clarified that ethanol blending isn't a taxpayer subsidy but India's energy insurance that has already delivered when the crisis hit.

This comes amid concerns over claims that ethanol blending impacts vehicle mileage and engine life.

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Allegations addressed

Response to allegations of loss in rice sale to distilleries

The MoPNG responded to allegations that the government sold Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice worth ₹37 per kg to distilleries at ₹23 per kg, causing a loss of ₹10,000 crore.

The ministry clarified that only surplus certified by the Department of Food & Public Distribution after every food security obligation has been met is approved for ethanol production.

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Program advancement

Progress of the ethanol program

The MoPNG also highlighted the progress of the ethanol program through the Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN Yojana. This initiative is rapidly expanding second-generation (2G) ethanol production from agricultural residue, reducing dependence on food grains altogether.

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