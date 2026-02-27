How Haryana lost ₹590cr in bank fraud

Banks blacklisted by Haryana government

The scam started to unravel when a suspicious account closure request turned up odd paperwork, like a cheque for ₹2.5 crore but with "Rupees Twenty Five" written in words.

Investigators found that almost ₹300 crore was funneled to Swastik Desh Projects via AU Small Finance Bank in Mohali.

Four people—including two former bank employees (a former branch head and a former relationship manager) and Swati and Abhishek Singla, owners of Swastik Desh Projects—were arrested.

The bank has since refunded most of the money, while both banks involved have been blacklisted by the Haryana government.

A special team is still digging through hundreds of transactions as the case unfolds.