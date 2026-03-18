How Indian AI platform IRIS is boosting urban safety

Bengaluru startup WiredLeap has deployed IRIS, a real-time intelligence platform designed to boost public safety across Indian cities. Think of it as a local answer to Palantir: IRIS pulls together more than 3,000 data sources, from CCTV, drones, and government records, all into one dashboard for authorities.

Hybrid AI at work IRIS uses hybrid AI that mixes computer vision with language models to spot things like sudden crowd surges or suspicious behavior in real time.

Its "Magic Box" devices process video locally (so less bandwidth needed), making it possible to handle huge amounts of data quickly, even during big events or tricky weather.

Real-world impact The system has already been put to work in cities like Bengaluru for New Year's crowd control and in Chikmagalur and Belgaum for smarter traffic enforcement.

Bhubaneswar even used it for vehicle monitoring during heavy rain and fog.