How Indians can buy US stocks via apps under LRS

Curious about investing in US stocks from India?

Now you can, thanks to apps that let you buy US stocks right from your phone.

Your rupees get converted to US dollars under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme, then sent through a global brokerage to big exchanges like the NYSE or Nasdaq.

The path you pick matters: GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) offers access through a Global Access Provider registered there, and the exact execution, custody, and account structure depends on the provider.