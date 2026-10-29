How Indians can buy US stocks via apps under LRS
Curious about investing in US stocks from India?
Now you can, thanks to apps that let you buy US stocks right from your phone.
Your rupees get converted to US dollars under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme, then sent through a global brokerage to big exchanges like the NYSE or Nasdaq.
The path you pick matters: GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) offers access through a Global Access Provider registered there, and the exact execution, custody, and account structure depends on the provider.
Compare rules remittance fees and taxes
You've got three main ways to invest: regular Indian exchanges (NSE and BSE), GIFT City's route through a Global Access Provider registered at its International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), or signing up with an overseas broker.
Each comes with its own rules and costs: think remittance fees, brokerage charges, and taxes.
Both Indian and US regulators keep an eye on things to protect investors.
Before diving in, it's smart to compare these options so you know what fits your goals (and your wallet).