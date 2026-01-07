This is how Indians earned money in 2025

India is witnessing a shift from a salary-centric economy to one with diverse income streams, according to ClearTax's "How India Filed in 2025" report. The study highlights a jump in taxpayers reporting multiple sources of income such as business, trading, investments, and digital assets. The trend is especially prominent among younger generations like Millennials and Gen Z who are embracing new investment avenues.

Filing trends Rise in ITR-2 and ITR-3 filings The report shows a 45.4% increase in ITR-3 filings, which cover business and trading income, and a 17% rise in ITR-2 filings that cover capital gains and investment income. This surge indicates that tax returns are now capturing a wider range of earnings beyond traditional salaries. Millennials aged 25-35 account for the largest share of taxpayers with business or trading income at 42.3%.

Young investors Gen Z's adoption of investment income There's an 18% jump in ITR-2 filings among taxpayers under 25. This shows that younger Indians are reporting investment income along with salary or internship earnings. Among salaried taxpayers, 38.1% of people aged 40-50 reported annual incomes above ₹30 lakh, marking the prime earning decade in India's salaried workforce.