Iran-US conflict raises crude prices, posing risks to Indian economy
What's the story
The ongoing conflict between the US and Iran has sent crude oil prices rising, raising alarms for India's import-dependent economy. The surge in oil prices could inflate India's import bill, widen its current account deficit, weaken the rupee, and trigger inflationary pressures. This may also result in foreign capital outflows from the country. The situation is being closely monitored by economists and market analysts alike.
Market reaction
US-Israel attack on Iran raises fears of regional war
The US and Israel have launched a joint attack on Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has fired missiles at Israel and Gulf nations hosting US military bases. The conflict has raised fears of a broader regional war. As a result, Brent Crude and WTI Crude have surged by 3%, trading near $73 per barrel and $67 per barrel respectively.
Supply disruption
Closure of Strait of Hormuz could spike crude prices
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global oil supply, has further fueled fears of supply disruptions. Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS Wealth, noted that any disruption in this region could lead to a sharp spike in crude prices and re-ignite inflationary pressures globally. She stressed that such a scenario would complicate central bank policy amid ongoing global trade vulnerabilities due to policy uncertainty.
Economic implications
India may see rise in import bill, current account deficit
India is the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, meeting around 85-90% of its crude oil needs through imports. According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), India imported crude worth ₹11,60,618 crore in FY25. A $10-per-barrel rise in crude prices could raise India's import bill by ₹10,000-15,000 crore annually. Prolonged high crude prices could widen the current account deficit and strain fiscal targets while weakening the currency and triggering foreign capital outflows.
Market impact
Spike in oil prices may weaken stock market
The spike in oil prices is likely to weaken the stock market, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) expected to increase selling pressure. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said that high oil prices would affect India's trade deficit and balance of payments if they remain elevated for long. He hopes OPEC+ will raise production to stabilize prices but warns that a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz could have a greater impact on the economy.