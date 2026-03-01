Iran-US conflict raises crude prices, posing risks to Indian economy

The ongoing conflict between the US and Iran has sent crude oil prices rising, raising alarms for India's import-dependent economy. The surge in oil prices could inflate India's import bill, widen its current account deficit, weaken the rupee, and trigger inflationary pressures. This may also result in foreign capital outflows from the country. The situation is being closely monitored by economists and market analysts alike.

Market reaction US-Israel attack on Iran raises fears of regional war The US and Israel have launched a joint attack on Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has fired missiles at Israel and Gulf nations hosting US military bases. The conflict has raised fears of a broader regional war. As a result, Brent Crude and WTI Crude have surged by 3%, trading near $73 per barrel and $67 per barrel respectively.

Supply disruption Closure of Strait of Hormuz could spike crude prices The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global oil supply, has further fueled fears of supply disruptions. Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS Wealth, noted that any disruption in this region could lead to a sharp spike in crude prices and re-ignite inflationary pressures globally. She stressed that such a scenario would complicate central bank policy amid ongoing global trade vulnerabilities due to policy uncertainty.

Advertisement

Economic implications India may see rise in import bill, current account deficit India is the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, meeting around 85-90% of its crude oil needs through imports. According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), India imported crude worth ₹11,60,618 crore in FY25. A $10-per-barrel rise in crude prices could raise India's import bill by ₹10,000-15,000 crore annually. Prolonged high crude prices could widen the current account deficit and strain fiscal targets while weakening the currency and triggering foreign capital outflows.

Advertisement