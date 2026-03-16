How Iran's blockade of Strait of Hormuz is impacting world

Things got worse after drone attacks knocked out Qatar's Ras Laffan plant, which supplies about one-third of the world's helium. Now companies like Samsung and SK Hynix are scrambling, since helium is crucial for cooling and making high-performance memory chips.

Semiconductor and oil companies are feeling the heat

South Korea depends on Middle Eastern oil to power its factories. With supply chains in chaos, Tower Semiconductor is facing severe shipment disruptions to customers such as Intel and Broadcom.

Customers are rerouting orders to Taiwanese foundries. Separately, maritime detours around the Cape of Good Hope can add about 10-14 days to voyages and roughly $1 million in extra fuel cost per trip.