Airline industry faces $50B crisis due to Israel-Iran war

The global aviation sector is facing its worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. The war has led to a loss of over $50 billion in airline value and raised fears of a prolonged crisis. According to the Financial Times, the 20 largest publicly listed airlines have seen their market capitalization drop by about $53 billion since hostilities began in late February.

Operational disruptions Airlines suspend operations in Middle East The conflict has forced several airlines to suspend or reduce commercial operations in parts of the Middle East due to airspace restrictions and security concerns. The Gulf region, which hosts some of the busiest transit hubs globally, has been particularly affected. As the war enters its fourth week, airlines are rerouting flights, reducing frequencies or suspending services altogether.

Fuel costs Jet fuel prices have doubled since conflict began The crisis has been worsened by a sharp spike in jet fuel prices, which have doubled since the conflict erupted on February 28. This has put immense pressure on carriers' margins as fuel accounts for roughly one-third of airline operating costs. Despite some airlines hedging fuel purchases, the rapid increase has left little room to absorb costs, leading to fears of rising ticket prices globally as airlines try to protect profitability.

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Supply concerns Airlines fear potential fuel shortages Along with rising prices, airlines are also worried about potential fuel shortages. Executives have started contingency planning as supply chains tighten amid disruptions to global oil flows. Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith said the group is preparing for possible shortages and may even reduce services to certain regions such as Asia if necessary.

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