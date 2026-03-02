How Israel-Palestine conflict could impact Indian IT companies
The conflict in the Middle East could push up oil prices, which could squeeze tech budgets worldwide—especially since about 60% of India's oil imports are sourced from the region.
Experts say this might slow global tech spending to just 4-5% growth, and that means Indian IT companies could see slower business in FY27.
Hopes for quick resolution
Big names like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech might face hiccups with projects and delivery centers in the Gulf.
Still, if things settle down soon, the financial hit may not be huge. Plus, some work can shift to places like Egypt or South Africa if needed.
The Middle East is an important market for India's IT industry—so everyone's hoping for a quick resolution.