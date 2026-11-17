How Jensen Huang and his 'royal family' ran NVIDIA
What's the story
NVIDIA, the AI chip giant, was known for its cutthroat workplace culture under the leadership of co-founder and former CEO Jensen Huang. A Wall Street Journal report has revealed that high expectations, long hours, and direct scrutiny from senior management were part of everyday life at the company. The report also sheds light on Huang's family members' influence within NVIDIA, with some employees informally referring to them as a "royal family."
Approach
Huang's direct feedback style
Huang was known for his sharp criticism of executives and employees during meetings, often questioning their ideas and performance in front of colleagues.
Rob Csongor, a former senior NVIDIA executive who retired in 2020, said Huang would sometimes call employees' questions or ideas "stupid."
However, Csongor viewed this as part of the company's culture of direct feedback and believed intellectual honesty was key to NVIDIA's success.
Management structure
Unusually high number of direct reports
The report also noted that Huang had about 60 direct reports, an unusually high number for a company of NVIDIA's size.
This allowed him to stay closely involved in decisions across departments, with few layers of management between him and senior employees.
While some employees viewed this hands-on leadership as critical to NVIDIA's speed and quality, others found the public criticism intimidating and hard to handle.
Family influence
Family members' roles at NVIDIA
The WSJ report also highlighted the prominent roles of Huang's family members at NVIDIA.
His daughter, Madison Huang, was a senior director of product marketing and worked on the company's robotics business, communications, and marketing.
His son Spencer worked as a director of product management while his son-in-law Nico Caprez was in business development.
Employees said their close access to the CEO created a distinct internal dynamic at NVIDIA.
Work-life balance
Company parties and employee events
Despite its intense work culture, NVIDIA was also known for throwing huge parties for its employees.
The company hosted events to celebrate major business milestones and product launches, complete with live entertainment, drinks, and speeches by Huang himself.
He was also known to host dinners at company events and occasionally visit a bar at NVIDIA's Santa Clara headquarters where employees could unwind after work.
Leadership
Scrutiny of NVIDIA's internal culture
The scrutiny of NVIDIA's internal culture comes after Huang resigned as CEO on November 12, amid reports about his personal relationships and an investigation by the company's board.
The Associated Press reported that NVIDIA's board has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor.
His departure raises questions about succession planning, corporate governance, and how NVIDIA will maintain its pace of innovation under new leadership.