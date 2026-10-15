How Jio IPO will change stakes of Meta, Google

After the IPO, Reliance Industries' stake in Jio Platforms will reduce from 66.35% to 64.41%.

However, the total number of shares held by the company will remain unchanged at around 593.7 crore shares.

Meta Platforms' affiliate Jaadhu Holdings will see its stake diluted to 9.68% post-issue, even as its absolute holding stays intact at approximately 89.2 crore shares.

Google International's shareholding will stand at 7.49%, followed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and KKR subsidiary Omicron at 2.24% each.