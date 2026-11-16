How many days a week should you work from office?
What's the story
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, many employees have grown accustomed to working from home. Consequently, some companies are tightening their hybrid work policies. Barclays Bank is one such company that has recently mandated its UK staff to work from the office at least three days a week instead of two. But what is the ideal balance between working from home and in-office?
Optimal balance
Two or three office days optimal for hybrid work
A lot of research has been done on the ideal balance between working from home and in-office.
The evidence suggests that two or three days in the office, preferably on the same days as your colleagues, is optimal.
A study involving over 1,500 employees at a large online travel agency in China found that hybrid workers performed just as well as those who were full-time in-office.
Retention rates
Hybrid model can help reduce employee turnover
The same study also found that employees who worked from home were less likely to leave the company, especially women and those with long commutes.
This suggests that a hybrid model can help reduce employee turnover while maintaining performance levels.
Another smaller experiment at an international development organization found that employees who came into the office around two days a week reported better work-life balance, job satisfaction, and less isolation than their more frequent counterparts.
Work dynamics
Video calls can stifle the flow of creative ideas
However, some evidence suggests that office time is important and some work suffers at a distance.
For instance, research across five countries shows video calls can stifle the flow of creative ideas.
An analysis of 20 million research papers and four million patents also found remote teams were less likely to produce breakthroughs.
This indicates that being physically present in the same room is crucial for collaborative brainstorming sessions.
Team dynamics
Innovation suffered during poorly coordinated office attendance
A study of 48,000 employees at an IT firm found that innovation suffered the most in teams with poorly coordinated office attendance during hybrid working.
This means employees might commute to work only to find their colleagues aren't there, forcing them to spend the day on video calls they could have joined from home.
Such situations highlight the importance of coordination in a hybrid work model.
Best practices
Research on hybrid working suggests a few guidelines
The research on hybrid working suggests a few guidelines.
The ideal should be two or three office days, with both a minimum and maximum limit.
These days should be the same for the whole team to avoid career disadvantages associated with working from home.
Finally, office days should be reserved for activities that benefit from in-person interaction like brainstorming or mentoring new staff, while focused work can be done at home.