Tech billionaires sold their company stocks worth $16B in 2025

Following the trend

Other tech leaders follow suit

Other tech leaders also followed Bezos's lead, with Oracle's former CEO Safra Catz and Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell selling off stocks worth $2.5 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively. NVIDIA's Jensen Huang sold off $1 billion worth of shares as his company became the world's first to reach a $5 trillion market cap. Arista Networks CEO Jayshree Ullal also sold nearly $1 billion worth of stocks amid rising demand for her company's high-speed networking gear.