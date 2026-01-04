Tech billionaires sold their company stocks worth $16B in 2025
In 2025, tech executives sold off over $16 billion worth of their company stocks, according to Bloomberg's analysis of insider trading data. The sales coincided with the record-breaking performance of tech stocks during the year. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos led the sell-off by cashing in on 25 million shares worth $5.7 billion in June and July.
Other tech leaders follow suit
Other tech leaders also followed Bezos's lead, with Oracle's former CEO Safra Catz and Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell selling off stocks worth $2.5 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively. NVIDIA's Jensen Huang sold off $1 billion worth of shares as his company became the world's first to reach a $5 trillion market cap. Arista Networks CEO Jayshree Ullal also sold nearly $1 billion worth of stocks amid rising demand for her company's high-speed networking gear.
Strategic sales and AI-driven market trends
Most of the stock sales were made via pre-arranged trading plans that executives file in advance. Meta's Mark Zuckerberg sold $945 million worth of shares through his foundation, while Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora and Robinhood co-founder Baiju Bhatt each pocketed more than $700 million. The surge in tech stocks was largely driven by an AI-fueled market rally throughout the year.