How Musk lost nearly $500B in a month

The decline in SpaceX's value has reportedly wiped out more than $1 trillion from its market capitalization. This comes after an unsuccessful Starship launch raised investor concerns.

Tesla's weaker-than-expected financial results have also contributed to Musk's wealth decline. The company reported a second-quarter revenue of $28.24 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share on July 22.

These numbers missed analysts' expectations by 38.51%.