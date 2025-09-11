How Nepal's Gen Z-led protests are impacting Indian brands
Big Indian brands like Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Marico, and Bikaji have hit pause or slowed down their businesses in Nepal.
This all started after major protests broke out on September 8, 2025—mostly led by Nepal's Gen Z calling out corruption and social media bans.
Things escalated fast: supply chains got messy, curfews kicked in, and even the Prime Minister resigned.
The unrest has forced factories to shut temporarily and made it tough for companies to get products moving.
While Nepal is a small market for these brands (less than 3% of their revenue), they've invested a lot locally.
Despite at least 30 lives lost and ongoing disruptions, the companies are staying hopeful—seeing this as a rough patch that should pass soon.
For anyone following how young voices can spark real change (and shake up big business), this is one to watch.