NRB Bearings holds 60th AGM, approves final dividend of ₹19
NRB Bearings just wrapped up its 60th Annual General Meeting on September 11, and shareholders are set to receive a final dividend of ₹19 per share for FY24-25.
The meeting, held online and led by Mr. Ashank Desai, also included e-voting on several company decisions.
Major decisions taken during the meeting
Ms. Harshbeena Zaveri is staying on as Managing Director for another five years starting October 2025, and Mr. Tashwinder Singh was appointed as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director from August 09, 2025.
Shareholders also gave the green light to new auditor appointments, approved key financials for FY24-25, and agreed to increase the company's authorized share capital.