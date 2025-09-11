EU rejects Trump's tariff suggestion for India, China
The European Union just said "no thanks" to US President Trump's call for a 100% tariff on Indian and Chinese goods, which he suggested as payback for India buying Russian oil.
The EU's rejection is seen as a diplomatic boost for India and helps keep trade talks on track.
This move reassures investors and anyone interested in global business—India is still in the EU's good books, and their trade relationship looks solid.
With the 13th round of India-EU free trade agreement talks underway (and a deadline to finish by the end of this year), this stability could help Indian export-focused companies and "India-first" brands.
Fitch upgrades India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9%
Despite global uncertainty, India's economic vibe is positive: the Nifty 50 just crossed 25,000 on September 11, 2025.
Analysts expect market sentiment to keep improving.
Plus, Fitch Ratings bumped up India's GDP growth forecast for FY26 to 6.9%, pointing to strong services and steady spending—a good sign for future earnings growth later this year.