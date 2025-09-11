Next Article
IEX's AGM: Shareholders approve final dividend, financial statements
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) just wrapped up its 19th Annual General Meeting on September 11, 2025, where shareholders gave the green light to a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25.
This follows an interim dividend of the same amount that was already paid out earlier this year.
Key decisions and appointments
The meeting saw strong backing for important decisions—over 5 crore votes approved the company's financial statements, and approximately 95.6% of shareholders supported Mr. Amit Garg joining as Director, while about 92.3% backed the appointment of Secretarial Auditors.
The whole process happened online with careful monitoring to keep things fair and transparent, showing IEX's focus on open decision-making.