IEX's AGM: Shareholders approve final dividend, financial statements

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) just wrapped up its 19th Annual General Meeting on September 11, 2025, where shareholders gave the green light to a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

This follows an interim dividend of the same amount that was already paid out earlier this year.