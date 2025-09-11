Jyothy Labs announces ₹3.50 dividend at 34th AGM Business Sep 11, 2025

Jyothy Labs just shared some good news at its 34th Annual General Meeting on September 11, 2025: shareholders will get a ₹3.50 per share dividend for the year.

The meeting, held online, saw over 60% of the company's paid-up equity share capital represented at the meeting.