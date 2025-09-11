Jyothy Labs announces ₹3.50 dividend at 34th AGM
Jyothy Labs just shared some good news at its 34th Annual General Meeting on September 11, 2025: shareholders will get a ₹3.50 per share dividend for the year.
The meeting, held online, saw over 60% of the company's paid-up equity share capital represented at the meeting.
Financial results and key appointments get thumbs up
Shareholders signed off on this year's financial results and gave a thumbs up to key auditor appointments.
Director Ananth Rao T was re-appointed too, keeping some familiar faces on board.
New products and sustainability push highlighted
Chairperson M R Jyothy talked up new products like 'Jovia' beauty soap and 'Maxo' aerosol sprays, while also highlighting the company's push for sustainability and social responsibility.
CFO Pawan Kumar Agarwal answered questions from investors before things wrapped up with a thank you from Company Secretary Shreyas Trivedi.