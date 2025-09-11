Real estate sector could hit $10tn by 2047: CREDAI-Colliers report
India's real estate sector is on track to hit $5-10 trillion by 2047, possibly making up a fifth of the country's GDP, according to a new CREDAI-Colliers report.
This growth is being driven by more people moving to cities, better infrastructure, and a big push for greener buildings.
Urbanization will drive demand for housing
By 2050, over half of India's population will live in cities—up from about a third today—which means rising demand not just in metros but also in smaller cities.
Expect more homes sold each year and new trends like co-living spaces, data centers, and senior living options as incomes rise and lifestyles shift.
Green buildings and REITs will shape the future
India aims for 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070, so eco-friendly construction is getting serious.
Plus, investment tools like REITs are set to play a much bigger role—potentially making up half the market value by 2047—as more investors look for stable returns.