Indian banks' dividends to shrink 4% in FY26: S&P Global

HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda likely to cut payouts

HDFC Bank's dividend per share is expected to dip from ₹11 in FY25 down to ₹8.25 in FY26, while Bank of Baroda could see its payout fall slightly from ₹8.35 to ₹7.90, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI) looks set to keep its dividend steady at around ₹16 per share, and ICICI Bank stands out with a likely increase from ₹11 in FY25 up to ₹12 per share next year.