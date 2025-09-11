Indian rupee hits record low of 88.47 against US dollar Business Sep 11, 2025

The Indian rupee just hit a record low of 88.47 against the US dollar this Thursday, dropping 36 paise in a day.

This slide comes from ongoing tariff tensions with the US, a strong American dollar, rising crude oil prices, and foreign investors pulling money out of India.

Experts say these global pressures are likely to keep the rupee trading in a tight range for now.