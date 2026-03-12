How Rapido became India's biggest ride-hailing app in about 1 year (Feb 2025-Feb 2026)
Rapido has raced ahead to become India's biggest ride-hailing app, grabbing nearly 50% of the market; in some measures (monthly active users) it has also exceeded the combined MAUs of Uber and Ola.
With about 42 million monthly active users by February 2025, rising to about 74 million by February 2026, and a strong presence in both bike taxis (where it holds about 70% to 75% share) and cabs, Rapido is now everywhere.
The company plans to expand from 450 cities to all 800 district headquarters by early 2026.
Rapido's rise and driver-friendly approach
A big part of Rapido's rise is its driver-friendly approach: Rapido uses a flat subscription model for many driver partners (rather than per-ride commission), allowing participating drivers to retain more earnings.
Even Uber's CEO said in a podcast that Rapido is the tougher competition in India compared with Ola.
On top of that, Rapido has emphasized sustainable growth while narrowing losses, making it a real game-changer in India's ride-hailing scene.