How Rapido became India's biggest ride-hailing app in about 1 year (Feb 2025-Feb 2026) Business Mar 12, 2026

Rapido has raced ahead to become India's biggest ride-hailing app, grabbing nearly 50% of the market; in some measures (monthly active users) it has also exceeded the combined MAUs of Uber and Ola.

With about 42 million monthly active users by February 2025, rising to about 74 million by February 2026, and a strong presence in both bike taxis (where it holds about 70% to 75% share) and cabs, Rapido is now everywhere.

The company plans to expand from 450 cities to all 800 district headquarters by early 2026.