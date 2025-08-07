How RVNL is shaping India's transport network and pushing for

RVNL's recent strides in railways and green energy

RVNL isn't just about trains—it's about connecting cities, making commutes smoother, and helping India go greener.

In the past year alone, they added over 70km of new rail lines, doubled 560km more, expanded metros in Pune and Kolkata, and landed major contracts.

They're pushing for net-zero emissions by 2030 with solar parks and battery projects.

If you care about better travel or climate action in India, RVNL is one to watch.