How RVNL is shaping India's transport network and pushing for
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has quietly shaped much of India's modern railway network since 2003.
From laying new tracks and electrifying lines to revamping stations and expanding metros, RVNL has been at the heart of big transport upgrades.
Since earning Navratna status in 2023, it's also diving into urban mobility and green energy.
RVNL's recent strides in railways and green energy
RVNL isn't just about trains—it's about connecting cities, making commutes smoother, and helping India go greener.
In the past year alone, they added over 70km of new rail lines, doubled 560km more, expanded metros in Pune and Kolkata, and landed major contracts.
They're pushing for net-zero emissions by 2030 with solar parks and battery projects.
If you care about better travel or climate action in India, RVNL is one to watch.