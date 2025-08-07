Next Article
SEBI gives nod to 5 companies' IPOs
SEBI just approved IPOs for five companies: Epack Prefab Technologies, SSF Plastics India, Gujarat Kidney and Super Specialty, Anand Rathi Share And Stock Brokers, and Prestige Hospitality Ventures.
This move opens the door for these firms to raise fresh funds and join the public markets—a big step forward in their growth plans.
Fundraising targets for each of the firms
Epack Prefab and SSF Plastics are each looking to raise ₹300cr through new shares (with SSF also selling ₹250cr worth of existing shares).
Gujarat Kidney is issuing 2.2 crore new shares.
Anand Rathi aims to bring in ₹745cr with its offering.
Prestige Hospitality tops the list, targeting a massive ₹2,700cr—₹1,700cr from new shares plus another ₹1,000cr via an offer for sale.