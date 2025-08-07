SEBI gives nod to 5 companies' IPOs

Fundraising targets for each of the firms

Epack Prefab and SSF Plastics are each looking to raise ₹300cr through new shares (with SSF also selling ₹250cr worth of existing shares).

Gujarat Kidney is issuing 2.2 crore new shares.

Anand Rathi aims to bring in ₹745cr with its offering.

Prestige Hospitality tops the list, targeting a massive ₹2,700cr—₹1,700cr from new shares plus another ₹1,000cr via an offer for sale.