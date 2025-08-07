Next Article
United Airlines tech issues cause delays across US
United Airlines had a major tech meltdown on Wednesday, leading to flight delays all over the country.
Big airports like Houston (IAH), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Detroit, and Denver were hit hard, with DownDetector showing peak issues around 8pm EDT.
Passengers share their experiences
Travelers found themselves stuck on planes or waiting for hours in terminals, sharing their frustration online.
One person in New Orleans said nothing was moving because of missing flight data; another in Houston mentioned a five-hour wait with no departures.
United asked affected passengers to send their confirmation numbers for help and thanked everyone for their patience while they worked to get things back on track.