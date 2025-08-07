Next Article
Sonos will raise prices of its speakers and gear soon
Sonos is bumping up prices on some of its speakers and gear because tariffs are getting steeper.
The update came straight from their new CEO, Tom Conrad, who shared that Sonos brought in $344.8 million last quarter but still posted a $3.4 million loss for the period ending July 31, 2025.
Price changes will vary by product and market
Most Sonos products for the US are made in Vietnam and Malaysia—both facing new tariffs of nearly 20%.
Conrad said these extra costs mean Sonos will split the burden with partners, so price changes will vary by product and market.
Even with these challenges, Sonos says it's sticking to new features like multiuser TV audio swap and AI speech upgrades to keep things fresh.