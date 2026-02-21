The ruling will benefit Indian exporters

US SC's tariff ruling: How stocks, gold, silver are affected

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:53 am Feb 21, 202609:53 am

The US Supreme Court has struck down the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration on its trading partners. The ruling is likely to have a major impact on the Indian stock market, gold, and silver rates. Market experts also believe that this decision will bring relief to Indian exporters who are heavily dependent on the US market.