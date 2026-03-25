How the Israel-Hamas war is impacting Indian AI startups

4baseCare is opening new labs in Latin America, Turkey, Uzbekistan

Wartime disruptions could affect 5% to 10% of 4baseCare's business. Separately, rupee depreciation has raised the cost of dollar-priced consumables and squeezed margins.

To cope, it's speeding up plans to open new labs in Latin America, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, talks with hospitals in Dubai and Oman are on pause until things settle down. Other startups like Aivar Innovations say project timelines have shifted, but they're staying focused on helping clients and finding new ways to grow despite all the uncertainty.