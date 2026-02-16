How to access 878 government services on WhatsApp
Business
Andhra Pradesh's Mana Mitra, a governance platform on WhatsApp, has exploded from 161 to nearly 878 services in less than a year.
Thanks to a partnership with Meta, you can now access everything from certificates and tax payments to welfare schemes—just by messaging "Hi" to 9552300009.
Budget boost for popular service
Mana Mitra is making government stuff way less of a headache—over 50 lakh people have already used it for things like instant hall tickets and document delivery via WhatsApp.
With ₹100 crore set aside in the new state budget, even more services are coming soon.
If you ever wished dealing with official work was as easy as texting, Andhra is making it happen.