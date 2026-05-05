ESG funds: Understanding this financial option

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) funds are becoming increasingly popular among Indian investors looking to make a positive impact. These funds invest in companies that meet certain sustainability and ethical standards. As more people become aware of the importance of responsible investing, ESG funds offer a way to align financial goals with personal values. Here is a look at how you can invest in these funds, their benefits, and challenges.

#1 Understanding ESG criteria ESG criteria are a set of standards for a company's behavior used by socially conscious investors to screen potential investments. Environmental criteria consider how a company performs as a steward of nature. Social criteria examine how it manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company's leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights.

#2 Benefits of investing in ESG funds Investing in ESG funds can lead to long-term financial returns as companies with strong sustainability practices tend to perform better over time. These companies are often more resilient to market volatility and regulatory changes. Additionally, investing in ESG funds allows investors to contribute positively toward global challenges like climate change and social inequality.

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#3 Challenges faced by ESG investors One major challenge is the lack of standardized metrics for measuring ESG performance across different sectors and regions. This makes it difficult for investors to compare fund performance accurately. Another challenge is the potential trade-off between financial returns and ethical considerations, as some high-performing ESG companies may not offer the highest financial returns.

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Tip 1 Tips for choosing the right ESG fund When selecting an ESG fund, consider its track record and management team experience. Review the fund's investment strategy to ensure it aligns with your values and financial goals. Also, check the expense ratios and fees associated with the fund, as these can impact overall returns over time.