How Toto's ceramics are now crucial to AI chipmaking

Not every tech story is about gadgets or apps

It's a cool reminder that not every big tech story is about flashy gadgets or apps—sometimes it's about old-school companies finding new ways to shine.

Toto's ceramics division now brings in roughly 40% of Toto's operating profit.

With demand for memory chips rising as AI accelerates and Toto's stock up nearly 40% since early 2026, it shows how unexpected players can become key to the tech powering our future.