How Toto's ceramics are now crucial to AI chipmaking
Toto, the Japanese company best known for its high-tech toilets, is quietly making waves in the AI world—not with software, but with advanced ceramics used to build computer chips.
Their parts have become central to advanced chip manufacturing as demand for memory chips rises thanks to AI.
UK investor Palliser Capital even calls Toto "the most undervalued and overlooked AI memory beneficiary."
Not every tech story is about gadgets or apps
It's a cool reminder that not every big tech story is about flashy gadgets or apps—sometimes it's about old-school companies finding new ways to shine.
Toto's ceramics division now brings in roughly 40% of Toto's operating profit.
With demand for memory chips rising as AI accelerates and Toto's stock up nearly 40% since early 2026, it shows how unexpected players can become key to the tech powering our future.