HP Q2 revenue up 9% to $14.41 billion, beats expectations

HP AI PCs near half shipments

Nearly half of HP's PC shipments this quarter were AI-optimized (up from last quarter), and that number could hit 60% to 70% next year as more people upgrade.

But rising memory chip costs are starting to bite, so HP is tweaking its products and prices to keep margins healthy.

Looking ahead, they expect third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.61 to $0.71 and have slightly lowered their forecast for fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share to $2.90 to $3.10.