HP Q2 revenue up 9% to $14.41 billion, beats expectations
HP just posted a strong second quarter, with revenue up 9% to $14.41 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations.
Earnings per share also topped forecasts at $0.86.
The buzz around AI-powered PCs and the ongoing Windows 11 upgrade cycle pushed sales higher, causing HP's stock to spike briefly in after-hours trading.
HP AI PCs near half shipments
Nearly half of HP's PC shipments this quarter were AI-optimized (up from last quarter), and that number could hit 60% to 70% next year as more people upgrade.
But rising memory chip costs are starting to bite, so HP is tweaking its products and prices to keep margins healthy.
Looking ahead, they expect third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.61 to $0.71 and have slightly lowered their forecast for fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share to $2.90 to $3.10.