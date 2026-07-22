HPCL posts ₹12,265cr loss April-June 2026 amid Hormuz disruptions
Business
HPCL just reported a massive ₹12,265 crore loss for April-June 2026, mostly because the West Asia conflict disrupted oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that handles about 20% of the world's oil.
With crude oil prices staying over $100 a barrel, it's been a tough quarter for the company.
HPCL revenue up 21% to ₹1.45Lcr
Even with the losses, HPCL's revenue actually jumped about 21% to ₹1.45 lakh crore.
Sales, including exports, were up slightly overall, and gasoline plus diesel sales grew by over 8%, showing people in India are still filling up despite global chaos.